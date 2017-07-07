FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 7, 2017 / 1:17 AM / a month ago

Dollar rises vs yen after BOJ increases JGB buying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 7 (Reuters) - The dollar firmed against the yen on Friday after the Bank of Japan increased its purchases of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) in its operations, in a move aimed at stemming a rise in yields.

The dollar was up 0.2 percent at 113.410 yen after touching a session high of 113.515 yen.

The BOJ offered to buy an unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at yield of 0.110 percent and also increased its buying of five- to ten-year JGBs through an auction to 500 billion yen from 450 billion yen. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sam Holmes)

