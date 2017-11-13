FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Fortescue Metals ends Western Australia power supply agreement with TransAlta
Sections
Featured
EU signs defence pact in decades-long quest
european union
EU signs defence pact in decades-long quest
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
market analysis
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
UK economy will share Theresa May’s pain
commentary
UK economy will share Theresa May’s pain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 13, 2017 / 5:33 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Fortescue Metals ends Western Australia power supply agreement with TransAlta

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Says talks with TransAlta didn’t reach satisfactory outcome

* Says secures Port Hedland power from other suppliers (Adds context, TransAlta response, share movement)

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group Ltd said on Monday it has terminated a power supply agreement with TransAlta Corp for its Port Hedland operations in Western Australia.

The miner said in a statement it was not satisfied that TransAlta’s obligations under the a previously agreed power purchase agreement have been met. Talks with Alberta-based TransAlta had failed to reach a satisfactory outcome, it said.

TransAlta could not be reached for an immediate comment outside the company’s usual business hours.

Fortescue had notified TransAlta earlier this year that the latter’s South Hedland Power Station had not met its performance criteria under their contract.

The 150 megawatt South Hedland plant, which was commissioned by TransAlta in July this year, also supplies power to the region’s state run energy provider, Horizon Power.

Fortescue added that it continues to obtain full power for its Port Hedland operations from other suppliers.

Shares of Fortescue were 0.4 percent lower, compared to a 0.3 percent drop in the Australian benchmark. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Pullin and Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.