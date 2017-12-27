FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 27, 2017 / 12:34 PM / a day ago

UK North Sea Forties oil pipeline pumps at half capacity - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest and most important oil pipeline, Forties, was ramping up throughput after repairs and was currently pumping at around half its normal rates, a trading source familiar with the operations said on Wednesday.

Forties normally pumps about 450,000 barrels per day.

The pipeline’s operator Ineos restarted the pipeline earlier in the week and has pledged to resume full flows in early January. On Wednesday, Ineos could not immediately comment on the current flow rates. (Reporting by Alex Lawler, writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
