FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ineos presses ahead with crude pipeline repairs
Sections
Featured
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
December 20, 2017 / 9:23 AM / 5 days ago

UPDATE 1-Ineos presses ahead with crude pipeline repairs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Ineos said repairs to Britain’s Forties crude pipeline were underway on Wednesday, after a crack was found that closed the pipeline on December 11.

The pipeline normally carries around 450,000 barrels per day of Forties crude to Britain, along with a third of the UK’s total offshore natural gas output.

Ineos has a timescale of two to four weeks for the repairs starting from December 11.

The firm has a preferred option for the repairs which it is currently working through and has had some parts specially fabricated in case it needs to try different options, it said. (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar, editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.