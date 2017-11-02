FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South African retailer TFG posts drop in half-year earnings
Sections
Featured
May replaces defence minister in growing harassment scandal
politics
May replaces defence minister in growing harassment scandal
Commentary: Northern Ireland crisis risks UK unity
uk
Commentary: Northern Ireland crisis risks UK unity
A century on, Balfour Declaration stirs celebration and mourning in Middle East
israel
A century on, Balfour Declaration stirs celebration and mourning in Middle East
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 2, 2017 / 11:39 AM / in 20 hours

South African retailer TFG posts drop in half-year earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - South African retailer The Foschini Group (TFG) reported a drop in half-year earnings on Thursday as the cost of acquisitions weighed and feeble economic growth hurt the nation’s retailers.

The firm, which also sells jewellery and furniture, posted a headline earnings per share (EPS) drop of 2.8 percent to 482,7 cents for the six months to end-September, compared with the previous year’s 5.7 percent growth to 496.8 cents.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips away certain one-off items. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editibg by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.