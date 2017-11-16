FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Comcast approaches Twenty-First Century Fox for buying some assets - CNBC
November 16, 2017 / 10:03 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

REFILE-Comcast approaches Twenty-First Century Fox for buying some assets - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to clarify the news was reported by CNBC)

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp has approached Twenty-First Century Fox Inc and expressed interest in buying some major assets, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The news comes days after reports that Fox had held talks to sell most of its film and cable television assets to Walt Disney Co.

Fox and Comcast did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

