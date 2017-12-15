Leading U.S. antitrust senator urges hearing on Disney, Fox deal

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Senator Amy Klobuchar, the top Democrat on the Senate antitrust panel, urged the subcommittee on Friday to hold a hearing on Walt Disney Co’s plan to buy a number of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc businesses.

Disney has struck a deal to buy film, television and international businesses from Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox Inc for $52.4 billion in stock. The deal includes a plan to add Fox’s 22 regional sports networks to Disney’s No. 1 sports network ESPN.

“I’m concerned about the impact of this transaction on American consumers,” Klobuchar said in a statement.

“As the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, I have asked Senator (Mike) Lee, who has worked closely with me in this area in the past, and Chairman (Chuck) Grassley to schedule a hearing on the proposed merger so that there is appropriate oversight over the antitrust review process,” she said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Susan Thomas)