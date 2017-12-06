FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Disney CEO Bob Iger to extend tenure past 2019 -WSJ
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
December 6, 2017 / 8:54 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Disney CEO Bob Iger to extend tenure past 2019 -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Iger will likely extend his tenure past 2019 to facilitate integration of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s assets with the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Disney is in the lead to acquire much of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s media empire, though rival suitor Comcast Corp remains in contention, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. on.wsj.com/2AzJIrp (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

