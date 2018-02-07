Twenty-First Century Fox profit more than doubles on tax gain

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch-controlled Twenty-First Century Fox Inc reported on Wednesday quarterly profit that more than doubled, helped by a $1.34 billion gain from the recent changes to the U.S. tax law.

Net income attributable to shareholders increased to $1.83 billion, or 99 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, from $856 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier. (21.cf/2siO7g9)

Revenue rose 4.6 percent to $8.04 billion. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)