2 months ago
Wisconsin one of six states Foxconn, Sharp considering for display plant
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
June 22, 2017 / 4:13 AM / 2 months ago

Wisconsin one of six states Foxconn, Sharp considering for display plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 22 (Reuters) - Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, is looking at six U.S. states including Wisconsin as locations for a display-making plant, a top executive said on Thursday.

"It is one of the six we are considering," Tai Jeng-wu, CEO of Foxconn's Japanese unit Sharp Corp and group vice chairman told reporters on the sidelines of Foxconn's annual shareholders meeting.

"We are hoping to (make a decision) as soon as possible."

Foxconn was formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. It has previously valued the proposed U.S. investment at more than $7 billion.

Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Stephen Coates

