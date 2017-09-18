FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fingerprint Cards warns on Q3 revenue after weak Q2
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 18, 2017 / 6:53 AM / a month ago

Fingerprint Cards warns on Q3 revenue after weak Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Swedish biometric firm Fingerprint Cards (FPC) on Monday warned its third-quarter revenue was likely to fall to 800 million to 840 million Swedish crowns ($100-105 mln) in what it called a “cautious” market.

“Fingerprints is currently experiencing a cautious market and one contributing factor is Apple’s launch,” FPC said in a statement.

Analysts had expected revenue of almost 1.5 billion crowns, Thomson Reuters Eikon data shows.

The company, which previously has scrapped giving revenue forecasts, said Monday’s forecast differs significantly from market expectations.

FPC said the weaker dollar had contributed to lower revenue and that it now expects bigger pressure on average selling prices for fingerprint sensors.

FPC had revenue of 823 million crowns in the second quarter.

$1 = 7.9643 Swedish crowns Reporting by Olof Swahnberg and Helena Soderpalm; editing by Jason Neely

