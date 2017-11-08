FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French regulator ASN to rule in 2020-21 on EDF reactors lifespan
Sections
Featured
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Environment
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
Entertainment
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 8, 2017 / 10:24 AM / Updated a day ago

French regulator ASN to rule in 2020-21 on EDF reactors lifespan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - France’s ASN nuclear regulator will rule on the potential lifespan extension of EDF’s nuclear reactors in 2020-21, ASN chief Pierre-Franck Chevet said on Wednesday.

“We estimate that we will issue a first recommendation in 2020, which will be followed by a legally binding ruling in 2021,” Chevet told a parliament commission

In a hearing about the safety and security of France’s fleet of 58 nuclear reactors, Chevet said safety levels were globally satisfactory despite a number of anomalies and incidents that have been reported in recent weeks.

But he also reiterated that the financial difficulties of utility EDF and reactor builder Areva were worrying from safety point of view. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.