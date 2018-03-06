FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
The Trump Effect
Sport
Environment
Science
Reuters Investigates
Commentary
Regulatory News - Americas
March 6, 2018 / 10:20 AM / a day ago

French competition body may open anti-trust probe on online advertising market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 6 (Reuters) - France’s competition authority is considering opening up antitrust investigations into the country’s online advertising market following an initial, one-year preliminary examination.

The regulator mentioned the dominance of tech giants Facebook and Alphabet’s Google on the market and will decide upon potential investigations “over the next few months”, its president Isabelle de Silva said on Tuesday.

“We’ve seen many players complain about certain behaviours,” she told reporters.

“We feel well-armed,” she added, referring to the opening of formal investigations. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.