CORRECTED-French agrifood investment fund Sofiproteol secures 100 mln euros capital hike
#Consumer Products & Retail News
January 10, 2018 / 9:31 AM / a day ago

CORRECTED-French agrifood investment fund Sofiproteol secures 100 mln euros capital hike

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to read 75 million euros per year, paragraph 2)

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) -

* French investment firm Sofiproteol secured a 100 million euros ($120 million) capital increase with partners from the French banking and farm industry aimed at boosting projects in the food and agro-industrial sectors, it said on Wednesday

* Sofiproteol, a subsidiary of oilseed group Avril, will thereby be able to invest up to 75 million euros per year, from 50 million previously

* Participants in the capital increase included Arkea and Groupama as well as historic ones such as French banks Credit Agricole and Natixis and associations from the oilseed, grain, seed, animal feed and agriculture trading sector

* Sofiproteol invests through minority shares in sectors such as plants, animal supplies, grain handling, food ingredients, basic food products and sustainable innovation

* It also grants medium-term loans, convertible bonds, aid for research and development and venture capital operations

* The extra money comes in addition to a capital increase last month by its private debt fund Sofiproteol Dette Privee, co-financed and managed by Tikehau Capital, which gathered commitments for 205 million euros (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
