13 days ago
France ready to negotiate with Google on back taxes -minister
July 24, 2017 / 6:33 PM / 13 days ago

France ready to negotiate with Google on back taxes -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - France is ready to negotiate a deal with Google over back taxes, budget minister Gerald Darmanin told financial daily Les Echos.

A French court ruled this month that Google was not liable to pay 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in back taxes demanded by French authorities.

The paper said Darmanin confirmed that the government would appeal against that ruling but quoted him as saying: "Nobody wants a long legal process that delays the recovery of back taxes. If Google is ready for sincere talks ... our door is open." (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by David Goodman)

