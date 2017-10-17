FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French police arrests ten far-right militants
October 17, 2017

French police arrests ten far-right militants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - French anti-terrorist police have arrested 10 far-right militants, a court official said on Tuesday.

The offical declined to detail why the men were arrested, but TV station M6 said that the 10 were suspected of planning attacks on French politicians and on Muslim places of worship.

It addded that the men, aged between 17 and 25, were arrested in Seine-Saint-Denis, north of Paris, and in the Mediterranean port city of Marseille.

More than 230 people have been killed in attacks by Islamist militants in France over the past three years and the country has been under a state of emergency since late 2015, following an attack on Paris in November 2015. (Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry, Writing by Geert De Clercq, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

