Lactalis to widen baby milk recall to all products from plant - minister

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Dairy group Lactalis is to widen a product recall to cover all baby milk manufactured at its Craon factory in northwest France, after a salmonella contamination, Finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.

“Lactalis will take back all baby milk products manufactured at Craon, regardless of their production date,” Le Maire told a news conference following a meeting with Lactalis’ Chief Executive Emmanuel Besnier.

“The aim of this radical step is simple: to avoid delays, problems in sorting batches and the risk of human error.”

He did not say what volume of baby milk could be involved, in addition to the more than 12 million tins of baby milk and food that Lactalis has already recalled.

Le Maire had summoned Lactalis after major supermarket chains said this week that baby food products covered by the previous recall measures had been sold to consumers.