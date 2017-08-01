French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on August 1

Aug 1 - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.2 percent by 0608 GMT.

BNP PARIBAS

The real estate arm of BNP Paribas said on Monday it would acquire UK property services group Strutt & Parker, in a deal that will triple its revenue and the number of staff it has in the country covering the business.

BURELLE

Burelle, French holding company and parent of Compagnie Plastic Omnium, reported on Monday H1 EBITDA of 467.5 million euros on consolidated revenues of 3.46 billion euros.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

The purchase by France's Credit Agricole of three small Italian savings banks has been delayed to September, as a domestic banking fund and other investors need to fork out more money to buy the lenders' bad loans and cover for the ensuing losses, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT

Belgian investment firm GBL said on Monday its H1 consolidated net profit was down at 474‍​ million euros and it expected H2 cash earnings to be negatively impacted by asset rotation.

M6

French TV company Metropole Television announced on Monday a renewal of its broadcasting license.

MERSEN

French carbon and graphite production company Mersen reported on Monday a rise in its H1 results with consolidated net income attributable to group equity holders at 18.1 million euros and consolidated revenue at 412.0 million euros.

NATUREX

French plant-based natural ingredients producer Naturex reported on Monday its H1 revenue was stable at 207.5 million euros.

RUBIS

French oil storage and distribution company Rubis announced on Monday it bought distribution LPG assets of Repsol in islands of Madeira and Azores (Portugal) as well as piped networks located in Portugal mainland.

SOLVAY:

Belgian chemicals group Solvay on Tuesday increased its 2017 outlook following a better-than-expected core profit in the second quarter as the group said profit margins grew to their highest-ever level.

STX FRANCE:

France wants a private investor for the STX France shipyards and Fincantieri is the best option but the government will be forced to consider other alternatives should negotiations with the Italian shipbuilder fail, the French Finance Minister said on Tuesday in an Italian paper.

TOTAL:

Total SA expects to complete repairs to a diesel hydrotreater at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery by the end of this week, Gulf Coast market sources said.

VILMORIN&CIE

French vegetable and crop seeds production company Vilmorin&Cie announced on Monday its FY net income will be considerably higher than that of last year.

