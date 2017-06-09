FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 9
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 9, 2017 / 5:16 AM / 2 months ago

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS, June 9 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.12 percent by 0608 GMT.

AIRBUS

The European aircraft maker said that it sees demand for 34,899 aircraft deliveries over 20 year, revising down its traffic growth forecast to 4.4 percent annually.

ENGIE

The French gas and power group said it was about to sell its 10 pct share stake in India's Petronet LNG for a value of 410 mln euros ($460 mln) and will result in a net debt impact of the same magnitude.

JCDECAUX

The French outdoor advertising company said it renewed Hong Kong tramways exclusive Tram Body advertising concession.

GROUPE FLO

The French caterer said shareholders will meet on Friday to approve a 72.5 mln-euro capital increase, following which French rival Groupe Bertrand would take over.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The French-Dutch airline said that May traffic was up 6.1 percent while its passenger load rose 1.6 percentage points to 85.7 percent. nASN0007OZ

ZODIAC SAFRAN

The French aerospace supplier said that some members of its founding family had tendered their shares for Safran's takeover offer.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.