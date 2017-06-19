French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 19

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.6 percent by 0605 GMT.

AIRBUS

Airbus unveiled an upgraded version of the world's biggest passenger jet on Sunday, seeking to boost demand for the slow-selling superjumbo and including a new wingtip design aimed at reducing fuel burn by up to 4 percent.

Low-cost carrier Viva Air Peru looked close to reaching a roughly $5 billion deal with Airbus for medium-haul jets on Sunday, as Western planemakers seek to defy expectations of slow sales at this year's Paris Airshow.

ALTICE/SFR

Activist hedge fund CIAM said on Friday it had filed a complaint in a French court on behalf of minority investors in telecoms company SFR Group over the way majority shareholder Altice has used SFR's assets.

ARCELORMITTAL

A consortium led by ArcelorMittal said on Friday it reached an agreement with the Italian government regarding the lease and obligation to purchase Ilva and its subsidiaries.

BOUYGUES

French telecommunications regulator ARCEP announced on Friday that it authorized Bouygues Telecom and SFR to use the 2.1 GHz frequency band for the 4G network, the band which was historically used for 3G.

ENGIE:

Engie said it had bought a 40 percent stake in National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed) from Mubadala Investment Company.

ICADE/CREDIT AGRICOLE:

Groupama said it had sold its stake in Icade to Credit Agricole Assurances for 715 million euros.

FRENCH POLITICS:

President Emmanuel Macron won a commanding majority in France's parliamentary election on Sunday, sweeping aside traditional parties and securing a powerful mandate for pro-business reforms.

IPSEN

FDA approved Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA) for treatment of lower limb spasticity in adults, the French pharma company said on Friday.

ORANGE

French telecom operator Orange said on Friday that rival telecom group SFR had lost a lawsuit against it over fibre optic network coverage, confirming a report on the website of the newspaper Le Parisien.

SAFRAN

Safran and its U.S. partner General Electric would be willing to provide engines should Boeing go ahead with a new middle of market jet, the head of Safran's aircraft engine business said on Friday.

