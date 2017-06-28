French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 28

June 28 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.5 percent by 0642 GMT.

ABN AMRO:

ABN Amro Group NV announced on Tuesday the Dutch state's intention to sell up to 65 million of depositary receipts in co. ‍Depositary receipts represent approximately up to 7% of share capital of co.

ALTICE NV:

Altice and Altice USA announced on Tuesday the closing of Altice USA's initial public offering (IPO).

CYBER ATTACK:

A major global cyber attack on Tuesday disrupted computers at Russia's biggest oil company, Ukrainian banks and multinational firms with a virus similar to the ransomware that last month infected more than 300,000 computers.

ENGIE:

The Dutch economic affairs ministry said on Tuesday it had been informed by Engie SA and Uniper SE that they no longer intend to participate in a test project to capture and store some of the carbon dioxide generated by one of several major new coal plants in Rotterdam Port.

GECINA:

Announced a 1.5 billion euros issue of bonds.

LEGRAND:

French industrial group Legrand has agreed to buy U.S. infrastructure company Milestone AV Technologies in a transaction worth $950 million based on enterprise value, Legrand said on Wednesday.

L'OREAL/NESTLE:

Nestle plans to buy back as much as 20 billion Swiss francs ($20.8 billion) worth of shares over three years, it said on Tuesday, days after U.S. activist shareholder Third Point LLC began a campaign to boost performance at the company.

SOCIETE GENERALE:

Societe Generale sold a minority stake in Georgia's TBC Bank.

TELEGRAAF MEDIA:

TMG said on Tuesday it will start the sale of Keesing Media Group.

VINCI SA:

Announced on Tuesday the implementation of a share purchase agreement with an investment services provider which will sell to co up to 150 million euros worth of Vinci shares no later than September, 27.

