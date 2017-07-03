French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 3

PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.8 percent by 0635 GMT.

AIRBUS:

Airbus unveiled on Monday a corporate restructuring intergarating its executive management team under Chief Executive Tom Enders, confirming a Reuters report last week.

DANONE:

French food group Danone has agreed to sell its U.S dairy business Stonyfield to Lactalis for $875 million, as part of Danone's commitments with U.S. authorities following its takeover of organic food group Whitewave.

PSA/RENAULT:

French car registrations rose by 1.58 percent in June to 230,945, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.

PUBLICIS:

Publicis Communications said it had bought Australian public relations company The Herd Agency.

TOTAL:

Iran plans to sign a new contract to develop its giant South Pars gas field with France's Total andd China's CNPC on Monday, the first major Western energy investment since sanctions against Tehran were lifted, an Iranian oil ministry official told Reuters on Sunday.

