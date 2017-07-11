French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 11

July 11 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.2 percent by 0603 GMT.

AEDIFICA SA

Belgian company acquired a care residence in Ede, the Netherlands for a contractual value of approximately 9 million euros

AIR LIQUIDE

Air Liquide acquired equity stake in "diabeloop", French start-up that is developing an electronic artificial pancreas

ALD/SOCGEN:

SocGen's car leasing arm ALD increased the size of its IPO.

ARKEMA:

Arkema announced new targets for 2023 and said it was confident about meeting its 2017 EBITDA target.

ASM INTERNATIONAL NV

Dutch chipmaker launched Intrepid ES(TM) epitaxy tool for advanced-node high-volume semiconductor manufacturing

COLAS SA

French road construction company secured two contracts for the extension of line D on the Bordeaux tramway

FRENCH ECONOMY:

French government ministries will tighten their belts to find 4.5 billion euros ($5.13 billion) in savings on their operational budgets this year, Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin told Le Parisien newspaper.

JCDECAUX SA

French outdoor advertising company won the 10 year exclusive advertising concession for the São Paulo Guarulhos international airport

ORANGE:

French telecoms regulator Arcep said it planned to impose several new obligations on market leader Orange to improve market conditions for fiber deployment for companies.

RENAULT/NISSAN:

Nissan Motor Co expects that zero-emission cars will make up to 20 percent of its sales in Europe by 2020, Gareth Dunsmore, Electric Vehicle (EV) Director for Nissan Europe said in a statement on Monday.

SANOFI:

French drugmaker and healthcare group Sanofi is to buy privately-held U.S vaccines biotech company Protein Sciences for an initial amount of $650 million, as Sanofi steps up its acquisition programme after recently missing two large deals.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....