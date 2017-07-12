French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 12

July 12 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.3 percent by 0620 GMT.

ADP:

Aéroports de paris announced its traffic figures. The company reported an increase of 4.2% in June traffic within France and an increase of 5.3% in number of passengers welcomed on the airport.

AREVA:

Areva won a dismantling contract in the United States.

COMPAGNIE DES ALPES:

Chinese conglomerate Fosun is still in talks to buy a stake in French ski resorts and amusement parks operator Compagnie des Alpes and also has a few French consumer goods companies on its radar, Senior Vice-President Jim Jiannong Qian said on Tuesday.

DIRECT ENERGIE:

Direct Energie carried out a 130 million euro capital increase.

FRENCH ECONOMY:

The French government forecasts GDP growth of 1.6 percent this year and 1.7 percent in 2018, France's new Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said in an interview published on Tuesday.

JC DECAUX:

JCDecaux announced that it has won with its Emirati partner, DXB Media Advertising, a new street furniture contract in Dubai for 10 years.

SBM OFFSHORE:

SBM Offshore announced that Shell E and P Offshore Services B.V. (Shell) has notified the Company of the fact that Shell is exercising its to purchase the FPSO Turritella.

SFR/ALTICE:

SFR's chief executive Michel Paulin told Les Echos newspaper in an interview that SFR was hoping to have its fiber networks cover 80 percent of France by 2022 and 100 percent in 2025. He added SFR could work with Orange in this capacity, and that SFR would set up a new division to roll out more of its fibre network.

SPIE:

Spie acquired Ziut, the Dutch company specialized in public lighting.

VALEO:

Car parts maker Valeo is considering selling a hydraulic actuator business to Italian company Raicam in order to get regulatory clearance for its planned takeover of German clutch manufacturer FTE.

