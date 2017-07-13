French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday 13

July 13 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.1 percent by 0614 GMT.

ALSTOM:

French train maker and manufacturing group Alstom reported a 6 percent rise in first-quarter sales from a year ago, and maintained its near-term financial targets.

AREVA:

Areva said on Wednesday the French state had completed its 2 billion-euro ($2.3 billion) capital increase in the company, an important step in the restructuring of the French nuclear group.

CASINO:

French supermarket retailer Casino said sales growth accelerated slightly in the second quarter, reflecting an improvement at its Geant hypermarkets in France, and reported a resilient performance at its recession-hit Brazilian market.

FRENCH POLITICS:

U.S. President Donald Trump, under fire at home over Russian connections and abroad over climate change and trade, arrives in Paris on Thursday seeking common ground with France's new leader Emmanuel Macron.

FRENCH TAXES:

The finance ministers of Germany and France plan to present a roadmap for the harmonisation of their countries' corporate taxes at a joint meeting of their governments on Thursday, the German business newspaper Handelsblatt reported.

PERNOD RICARD:

Pernod Ricard announced on Wednesday signing of an agreement for the sale of the Glenallachie Distillery, located in Scotland.

PSA:

PSA Group said its vehicle sales rose 2.3 percent in the first half, as the French carmaker's formal return to the Iranian market helped offset a continuing sales plunge in China as well as a weak European performance.

SOLOCAL:

SoLocal said it was in talks over the sale of its online real estate classifieds business AVendreAlouer.

ST GOBAIN:

French construction and building materials company St Gobain said that an earlier cyber attack on its systems back in June could impact its interim sales by around one percent.