French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 14

July 14 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

July 14 is a public holiday in France although the stock market will be open.

French CAC futures were up 0.2 percent by 0605 GMT.

AREVA:

Areva reported a deposit of a public release offer for shares of Areva initiated by the French state.

FRENCH POLITICS:

French President Emmanuel Macron slapped down military chiefs on Thursday after his top general criticised spending cuts to this year's budget, while pledging to increase military expenditure next year.

INNATE PHARMA:

Novo Nordisk raised its stake in Innate Pharma to 15.5 percent from 10.3 percent, while Innate Pharma acquired the commercial and development rights to the anti-C5aR antibody as part of its deal with Novo Nordisk.

PSA/RENAULT:

European car sales edged up 2.1 percent in June, with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Toyota 7203.T posting strong gains amid mixed signals from the region's top five markets, according to industry data published on Friday.

RUBIS:

Rubis reduced the par value of its shares to 1.25 euros.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....