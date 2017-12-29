French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 29

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS GROUP:

Airbus said on Thursday that it has finalised agreements with Indigo Partners for the purchase of 430 additional A320neo Family aircraft in a deal valued at nearly $50 billion, at list prices.

Also, China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd 1848.HK said it will buy 50 Airbus SE AIR.PA A320neo aircraft for an aggregate list price of $5.42 billion, as it expands its fleet to strengthen its position as a full-value chain aircraft solutions provider.

EURAZEO

Eurazeo says in exclusive negotiations to acquire Idinvest Partners

