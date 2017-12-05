French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 5

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were flat at 0702 GMT.

CARREFOUR/FNAC DARTY:

French retailers Carrefour and Fnac Darty announced a purchasing partnership for domestic appliances and consumer electronics in France, as Carrefour undertakes plans to cut costs in order to boost its earnings.

CGG:

CGG said on Monday that Jean-Georges Malcor has decided not to pursue his mandate of chief executive officer once restructuring process is completed

EURAZEO:

Eurazeo said on Monday Eurazeo Patrimoine has entered into exclusive discussions with Bridgepoint to acquire C2S Group

FNAC DARTY:

French consumer electronics retailer Fnac Darty on Monday said it banked on merger synergies and its ability to deliver sales growth above that of its markets to nearly double its operating margin mid-term.

NATIXIS:

Natixis SA aims to boost Asia’s share of its corporate and investment banking sales to more than 15 percent over the next couple of years, as the French bank expands in areas such as fixed-income and equity derivatives, its chief executive said.

SANOFI:

The Philippines has ordered French drugmaker Sanofi SASY.PA to stop the sale, distribution and marketing of its Dengvaxia dengue vaccine in the country after the company last week warned it could worsen the disease in some cases.

SPIE:

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and Ardian announced that they intend to sell up to 7,775,051 Spie shares, representing approximately 5.05 percent of Spie share capital.‍​

