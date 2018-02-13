French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 13

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks. ALTICE: Altice announced on Monday the closing of the transaction to sell its telecommunications solutions business and data center operations in Switzerland

CEGEDIM: BpiFrance announced on Monday the sale of its Cegedim’s shares, for 9 to 12 percent of Capital CELLECTIS: The United States has granted French cell therapy group Cellectis two patents to deploy a technology known as CRISPR in T cells, which play a key role in the immune response to cancer, the company said on Tuesday.

COFACE: Coface reported on Monday its FY result, yearly net income amounted to 83.2 million euros

KERING: French luxury goods group Kering on Tuesday posted better-than-expected sales growth in the fourth quarter as its biggest label Gucci recorded another solid performance following a reinvention of the brand.

LECTRA: Lectra announced on Monday its Q4 results, its net income has risen to 9.2 million euros over the period

MICHELIN: Michelin announced on Monday another year of progress for 2017, in line with the 2020 objectives

SOLOCAL: Solocal announced on Monday the suspension ‍of trading in its shares and its convertible bonds until opening of Paris stock exchange on Thursday 15 february 2018​

UBISOFT: Ubisoft reported its Q3 results on Monday, quarterly sales amounted to 725 million euros

X FAB SILICON FOUNDRIES: X fab reported on Monday its FY results, Q4 net profit amounted to 32.0 million U.S. dollars

