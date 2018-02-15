French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 15

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.8 percent by 0703 GMT.

AEROPORT DE PARIS:

ADP reported on Wednesday a 4.5 pct increase on its January traffic, with 7.6 million passengers in Paris airport

AEGON:

Reported higher results.

AIRBUS:

Airbus on Thursday took a 1.3 billion euros ($1.6 billion) writedown on its A400M military transport plane, lifting cumulative charges on Europe’s troubled defence project above 8 billion euros and clouding higher-than-expected underlying profits.

AMAZON/FRENCH JOBS:

U.S. online retail giant Amazon said on Thursday it will create 2,000 permanent contract positions this year in France, its largest market in Europe after Britain and Germany.

CAP GEMINI:

French IT services group Capgemini reported on Thursday better-than-expected annual revenue, mainly driven by its Digital and Cloud business.

CARMILA:

Real estate investment company reported on Wednesday FY 300.9 million euro gross rental income, targets to achieve double-digit growth in recurring earnings for 2018

FONCIERE DES REGIONS:

Fonciere des regions reported a total rental revenue of 927.4 million euros in FY, yearly occupation rate at 97.9 pct

FRENCH UNEMPLOYMENT:

France’s unemployment rate fell to 8.9 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, down from 9.6 percent in the previous quarter, according to data published by the INSEE national statistics office on Thursday.

IMERYS:

France-based company announced on Wednesday 4.6 billion euros revenue for FY 2017, expects another year of growth in net income from current operations for 2018

L‘OREAL/NESTLE:

Nestle said it had decided not to renew a shareholder agreement with L‘Oreal, in which it has a 23 percent stake, beyond March 21, to maintain “all available options”, but had no intention to increase its stake and remained committed to the cosmetics company.

MERCIALYS:

France-based real estate operations company reported a 2.4 pct downside rental revenue in FY but expects 2018 organic growth excluding indexation to exceed 2 pct

NN:

Dutch insurer NN Group on Thursday reported a 22 percent rise in its fourth-quarter core profit to 345 million euros ($430.1 million), as it continued to benefit from its recent acquisition of smaller rival Delta Lloyd.

RENAULT:

Renault announced on Wednesday the departure of Stefan Mueller, Chief Performance Office, for medical reasons

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC:

French electrical equipment producer Schneider Electric on Thursday posted a 90 basis points organic increase in its 2017 adjusted core profit (EBITA) margin, beating its own target, driven by improving prices and cost management.

