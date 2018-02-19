French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 19

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.3 percent by 0702 GMT.

AEDIFICA:

Belgium-based company announced on Friday the signature of an agreement to construct care residence in the Netherlands

AVRIL:

Two people died after an explosion at an oilseed factory in northern France belonging to Saipol, the oilseed branch of French farmer-owned group Avril, the company said on Saturday.

BOLLORE:

France-based holding company said on Friday it had exerciced part of its call options on Vivendi shares

CASINO:

In talks over buying online shoe retailer Sarenza.

CHANEL:

French couture house Chanel has taken a minority stake in London-based online retailer Farfetch, the companies said on Monday, as part of a tie-up to develop digital services such as chats to connect the label’s clients with store assistants.

EURONEXT:

Pan-European exchange Euronext said on Monday its full-year core earnings rose 4.9 percent, as cost discipline helped offset an environment of low volatility.

FNAC DARTY:

Fnac announced on Friday the appointment of Annabel Chaussat, effective March 19, as director of marketing and e-commerce at groupe Fnac Darty

FRENCH POLITICS/MACRON RATINGS:

French President Emmanuel Macron’s approval rating has fallen below 50 percent to its lowest level since October last year, a poll showed on Sunday, as the government pushes ahead with plans to shake up France’s costly civil service.

FRENCH TAKEOVERS:

France is to broaden the scope of legislation which can be used to veto foreign takeovers, extending it to the fields of artificial intelligence, microchips, space and data storage, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Friday.

GTT:

Gaztransport et Technigaz reported on Friday a 2.9 percent drop in 2017 consolidated core profit (EBITDA) on Friday, citing falling royalties from liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers

VEOLIA:

On Friday, the Gabonese government teporarily seized environmental services group Veolia’s SEEG units and intends to terminate its contract to distribute water and electricity in the Central African country

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....