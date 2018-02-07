French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 7

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up around 0.8 percent by 0703 GMT.

GLOBAL MARKETS:

Asian share markets took back some of their earlier gains on Wednesday as investors were unnerved by a drop in U.S. stock futures, underscoring lingering anxiety following steep losses in global equities over the past few days.

ABN AMRO:

Dutch bank ABN Amro beat analyst expectations on Wednesday with a 63 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit at 542 million euros ($671.4 million), helped by a strong Dutch economy.

FNAC DARTY:

French insurance broker SFAM bought 11 percent of French consumer electronics chain FNAC Darty for 335 million euros ($415 million), it said on Tuesday, becoming the second-biggest shareholder after German retailer Ceconomy.

HERIGE SA:

Herige said on Tuesday FY consolidated revenue rose to 547.3 million euros.

LNA SANTE:

LNA Sante said on Tuesday FY revenue rose to ‍​486.7 million euros.

MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT SA:

Maisons France Confort said on Tuesday FY revenue rose to 764.2 million euros.

NATUREX SA:

Naturex said on Tuesday its FY revenue was broadly flat at 404.9 million euros.

RENAULT:

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance said on Wednesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with car-hailing service company Didi Chuxing to explore future business cooperation on a new electric car-sharing service in China.

SANOFI:

Sanofi expects 2018 to mark a return to growth on the back of two recently announced acquisitions and a revamped pipeline, after it posted fourth-quarter profits slightly below expectations, hurt by a charge for its dengue vaccine.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....