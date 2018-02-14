French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on February 14

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

Credit Agricole:

France’s Credit Agricole reported a 33 percent jump in quarterly profit as its investment banking unit held up well in a tough market environment, helping offset a one-time hit from tax-related items.

EDF:

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he would not rule out France building new nuclear reactors to replacing state-controlled utility EDF’s ageing reactors.

Engie, Solvay :

The board of Engie will propose Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, the chief executive of Belgian chemical group Solvay, as its new board chairman at a shareholders meeting on May 18, the French gas and power group said in a statement on Tuesday.

French politics/EU:

French President Emmanuel Macron said he would not waste too much of his time on Brexit and would instead seek to redraw the map of “ossified” EU politics by launching an initiative of European progressives for EU elections next year.

Lactalis:

French dairy group Lactalis, facing a growing scandal over salmonella-tainted baby milk, did not report the bacteria had been found on products in the same factory in 2011, a government official said on Tuesday.

Natixis:

French investment bank reported an unexpected rise in quarterly net profit as a one-off gain linked to the U.S. tax reform and stronger revenue growth in asset management helped offset a widespread trading slowdown.

Novares:

Novares, a global plastic solutions provider for the automotive industry, announces the withdrawal of its proposed initial public offering.

Orpea:

The group reported on Tuesday 2017 revenue growth of more than percent, above its guidance.

Pernod:

Pernod Ricard, the world’s second-largest spirits maker, has not yet seen any impact from the legalization of cannabis in some parts of North America but is monitoring the situation closely, its chief executive said.

Renault:

Renault will hire insurance boss Thierry Derez to its board, sources told Reuters, replacing senior director Thierry Desmarest, who resigned days before a key meeting on succession planning for the carmaker’s Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn.

Vivendi:

France’s Vivendi, the biggest investor in Telecom Italia (TIM), has filed an appeal to Italy’s head of state against the government’s so-called “golden power” decree, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Zodiac Aerospace:

Zodiac Aerospace said on Tuesday it appointed Vincent Mascre as Chairman Of Executive Board.

