French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 10

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were flat at 0705 GMT.

AIRBUS:

The Chinese order for 184 Airbus A320 aircraft that French President Emmanuel Macron said would be finalised soon are new purchases that have not yet been publicly announced, a French presidency official said on Wednesday.

Boeing Co said on Tuesday it delivered an industry-record 763 jetliners in 2017, likely beating European rival Airbus SE to retain the title of world’s biggest plane maker.

AIR FRANCE / ADP

Boeing Co said on Tuesday it expects the number of passengers carried by worldwide airlines to increase 5.5 percent to 6 percent this year, faster than historic levels of about 5 percent, but slower than the growth logged in 2017.

DASSAULT SYSTEMES

Dassault Systemes said on Tuesday it had signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

DERICHEBOURG

CFER, financial holding of the Derichebourg family announced on Tuesday the launch of a disposal of up to 16,387,878 shares, representing 10% of Derichebourg share capital, by way of an accelerated bookbuilt private placement.

GECI INTERNATIONAL

Geci International said on Tuesday it had signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Triplecyber in the domain of cybersecurity.

INGENICO

Ingenico announced on Tuesday it partnered with Navya to equip their autonomous taxis.

INTERPARFUMS:

France’s Interparfums raised on Wednesday its 2017 revenue guidance after a strong end to the year and a better-than-expected response to its men’s fragrance Coach.

JCDECAUX

JCDecaux said on Tuesday it had won a new 15-year contract with the city of Berlin for back-lit and digital advertising street furniture.

ORANGE

Orange said on Tuesday it issued a 12-year 1.375% 1 billion euro ($1.19 billion) bond.

PSA:

Groupe PSA has tied up with India’s Tata Consultancy Services on smart cars, the Economic Times reported.

RENAULT:

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance said it is setting up a venture capital fund that plans to invest as much as $1 billion over five years, the latest move by major carmakers as they seek to adapt to rapid industry change by investing in startups.

SAFRAN

The contracts for the sale of engines produced by CFM, a JV between Safran and General Electric, signed on Tuesday in China represent “several billions”, said a source at the French presidency without specifying if the number was in dollars or euros.

VIVARTE:

French online shoe and fashion retailer Spartoo has entered exclusive negotiations to buy rival shoe brand Andre from debt-laden clothing retailer Vivarte, the company said on Tuesday.

