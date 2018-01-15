French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 15

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ADP:

Aéroports de Paris published its December 2017 traffic figures.

AIRBUS:

* Airbus is in talks with German prosecutors to end an investigation into the sale of Eurofighter jets to Austria in exchange for a settlement of between 70 million and 80 million euros ($85 million to $98 million), a German newspaper reported.

* Airbus said on Saturday it had been ordered to pay 104 million euros in fines over a missile sale to Taiwan in 1992, the latest French arms company to reach a settlement over disputes arising from one of France’s biggest ever arms sales.

AIR FRANCE KLM:

Air France on Saturday denied that it had made an offer to buy the struggling airline Alitalia, a day after an Italian government minister said the French flag carrier had made a joint bid with budget airline EasyJet.

LACTALIS:

France welcomed dairy group Lactalis’ pledge to compensate victims of a Salmonella contamination in its baby milk on Sunday, but said a judicial investigation to determine who was responsible would continue.

LVMH:

Luxury goods group LVMH’s watch and jewellery sales rose more than 10 percent last year, the head of the group’s Hublot brand said on Sunday.

RUBIS SCA:

Rubis announced the acquisition of FCG.

TELECOMS:

France’s mobile telephone operators will spend more than 3 billion euros ($3.7 billion) rolling out a 4G network to ensure there are no coverage gaps by 2020, a government minister said.

