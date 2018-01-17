French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 17

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.4 percent by 0701 GMT.

ALSTOM:

French manufacturing group Alstom, which has agreed to merge its rail operations with Germany’s Siemens , reported higher third-quarter sales and kept its 2020 financial targets.

ASML:

ASML, the Dutch supplier of equipment to key chip makers, reported a better-than-expected net profit for the fourth quarter as several customers asked for early delivery of products amid a booming semiconductor industry.

CARREFOUR BRAZIL:

Fourth-quarter gross sales at Brazilian food retailer Carrefour Brasil rose 5.3 percent from last year to 13.63 billion reais ($4.23 billion), as the sector continues to benefit from a consumer-led turnaround.

CASINO:

French supermarket retailer Casino said it would deliver on its group profit growth forecasts for 2017 despite posting slightly softer fourth quarter sales amid stiff price competition in its core French market.

CGG:

CGG launched a 112.2 million euros capital increase.

EIFFAGE:

A consortium led by French construction group Eiffage has won one of the largest contracts, worth about 1.7 billion euros ($2.09 billion), in the planned expansion of the Paris metro network, business daily Les Echos reported on Tuesday.

FNAC DARTY/SOCGEN:

Societe Generale said on Tuesday is was launching a placement of 2.9 million Fnac Darty Shares

GL EVENTS SA:

GL Events said on Tuesday fourth-quarter revenue rose to 264.8 million euros.

PIERRE ET VACANCES SA:

Pierre et Vacances said first-quarter revenue rose to 306.7 million euros.

VIRBAC SA:

Virbac said on Tuesday that fourth-quarter sales rose 2.6 percent to 231.5 million euros.

