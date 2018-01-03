French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 3

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS

European planemaker Airbus delivered over 700 aircraft in 2017, breaking company records and meeting its core industrial target for the year, industry sources said on Tuesday.

ASSYSTEM

Assystem said on Tuesday it had acquired a 5% interest in New NP.

BNP PARIBAS

The former CFO of BPCE group, Marguerite Bérard-Andrieu, is said to join the executive committee of BNP Paribas in early 2018, the French media outlet BFM Business indicated on their website on Tuesday.

ELIOR

Elior Group said on Tuesday its services had been chosen by Gaumont Pathé Cinemas for the maintenance of their 71 sites in France.

VINCI

Vinci said on Tuesday Vinci Energies won a contract to restructure, expand and manage four schools in Germany under a public private partnership.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....