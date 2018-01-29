French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on January 29

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.2 percent by 0702 GMT.

BNP PARIBAS:

A unit of BNP Paribas SA agreed to plead guilty and pay a $90 million criminal fine for rigging foreign currency prices, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday.

EDF:

A strike notice was likely to affect hydraulic plants from Sunday 28/01/2018 9:00 PM local time, EDF said on its website.

ENGIE:

French gas tariffs at main utility provider Engie are to go up by around 1.3 percent on average in February, the government said in a statement released over the weekend.

ING:

ING announced the acquisition of a 75 percent stake in Payvision.

IPSEN:

On Friday, the French pharmaceutical company announced the appointment of a new Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sotirios G. Stergiopoulos.

PARIS FLOODS:

Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region, with authorities on alert for any major flood risk after the levels of the swollen River Seine rose further on Sunday.

PSA:

PSA Group’s Opel plans to start exporting cars to Tunisia and Morocco from its European plants, its chief executive told German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) in an interview.

SANOFI/BIOVERATIV:

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed an insider trading lawsuit on Friday against “unknown traders” who it said engaged in “highly suspicious trading” just ahead of the announcement that hemophilia specialist Bioverativ Inc had agreed to be acquired by France’s Sanofi in an $11.6 billion deal.

SUEZ:

