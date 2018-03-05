French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 5

March 5 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ADP

The French government has yet to make a decision on whether to privatise Paris airport operator ADP, which is a “strategic asset”, the transport minister said on Sunday.

AIRBUS

Airbus plans to move or cut 3,600 positions within the group due to a decline in production rates of the A380 and the A400M, Challenges magazine reported on its website on Friday.

AXA

AXA, Europe’s second-biggest insurer, has agreed to buy property and casualty insurance company XL Group for around $15 billion, in a deal which AXA said would create a world leader in its particular sector.

CARREFOUR/CASINO

U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon aims to launch its grocery delivery service in France as part of global ambitions to expand in food retail, though the move is not imminent, its general manager for France said in a newspaper interview.

FRENCH TOURISM

Private equity firm Equistone Partners Europe confirmed on Saturday that it had entered exclusive talks to buy French online travel agency Karavel-Promovacances and tour operator Fram from investment firm LBO France.

VIVENDI

Telecom Italia (TIM) said on Saturday the transfer of its majority stake in broadcasting unit Persidera to a trust did not affect its control over the sale of the stake.

