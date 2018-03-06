French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 6

March 6 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS:

The company has set a goal of tripling services revenues from its commercial aircraft business to $10 billion within seven years and sharply reducing the number of times its jets are stranded on the ground for technical reasons, industry sources said.

AIR LIQUIDE:

The company announced on Monday a joint venture with 10 Japanese companies to accelerate deployment of hydrogen energy in Japan.‍​

THALES:

France’s Thales said on Tuesday it expects to exceed medium-term targets that it set itself four years ago, as higher defence spending offsets slower telecom satellite markets.

TF1:

Orange is ready to stop distributing broadcasts of channels owned by TF1 if it continues to demand fees for content that is available via other distributors for free, its chief executive was quoted as saying by Le Figaro on Monday.

VIVENDI/TELECOM ITALIA:

Activist investor Elliott Management is building a stake in Italian telecom operator Telecom Italia (TIM) to counter how its largest investor Vivendi SA is running the company, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

