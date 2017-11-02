French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 2

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ING:

ING Groep NV, the largest Dutch financial services firm, on Thursday reported a better-than-expected net profit for the third quarter of 1.38 billion euros ($1.61 billion).

SANOFI:

Sanofi SASY.PA confirmed its 2017 outlook after it posted slightly lower-than-expected third-quarter results, and gave a more precise range on expectations of a sales decline at its embattled diabetes business.

