French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 22

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.1 percent by 0702 GMT.

AKZO NOBEL:

Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd made an all-cash offer on Tuesday to acquire U.S. coatings company Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, two people familiar with the matter said, ending merger talks between Axalta and Dutch peer Akzo Nobel .

CARBIOS:

Announced a redeemable stock warrant free allocation plan for the benefit of its shareholders, at the rate of one (1) warrant per share held with an exercise price of €10.40, representing a premium of 10.40% compared to the closing price of November 20, 2017.

EDF:

French utility EDF said on Tuesday that unforeseen technical issues postponed the restart of four nuclear reactors, while it was waiting for final clearance from nuclear regulator ASN on two others that were also delayed.

EIFFAGE SA:

Eiffage said it sold stakes in four PPP projects for 240 million euros.

GREENYARD NV:

Greenyard published its first half results with a REBITDA down at ‍​73.4 million euros.

LECTRA SA:

Lectra announced Armor-Lux selects Lectra Fashion PLM 4.0.

PIERRE ET VACANCES:

Named Olivier Bremond as CEO.