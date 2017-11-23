French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 23

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ALTICE:

Telecoms and cable group Altice NV is looking to sell its telecom network in the Dominican Republic, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

ATOS:

PSA Finance Bank, PSA’s financing subsidiary selected Atos to accelerate BPF’s digital transformation using Big Data applied to banking, consumer credit and consumer experience.

BNP PARIBAS:

BNP Paribas said Wednesday it was maintaining its 12 percent target for its Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio in 2020. The announcement comes as the bank said its G-SIB buffer would be reduced to 1.5 percent following the FSB’s publication of its 2017 list of global systemically important banks.

ENGIE:

Engie and Mitsui have agreed to sell their Loy Yang B coal-fired power station in Australia to Alinta Energy, bolstering the Chinese-owned firm’s foothold in the country’s tight energy market.

GENFIT:

Genfit announced a positive outcome from the 18-month pre-planned safety review by the DSMB.

INNATE PHARMA: Innate Pharma provided an update on Lirilumab, which continues to be well-tolerated in monotherapy and in combination across multiple tumor indications.

INTERPARFUMS:

Interparfums announced on Wednesday that the company is to start trading in SRD Euronext Paris, starting from January 1, 2018.

JCDECAUX:

JCDecaux announced on Wednesday a 7-year exclusive Yarra Trams landmark outdoor advertising contract in Melbourne.

LDC:

LDC announced on Wednesday its H1 results, displaying an increase in its revenue, its operating result as well as in its net result group share compared to year ago figures.

REMY COINTREAU:

French spirits group Remy Cointreau posted an 11.8 percent rise in first-half like-for-like current operating profits, helped by robust demand for its premium cognac in China and in the United States.

VIRBAC:

Virbac announced on Wednesday it was postponing its option to buy Centrovet.

