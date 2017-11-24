French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 24

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 Decembr futures flat at 0706 GMT

ALTICE

Telecoms and cable group Altice hopes to raise as much as 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) from the sale of its Dominican Republic business as it seeks to reduce debt and improve its performance, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

PSA

Peugeot-owner PSA will use an existing Opel site in eastern Europe to assemble 200,000 petrol engines instead of building new capacity on its own site in Slovakia as initially planned, Les Echos newspapers said on Thursday.

LAURENT PERRIER

Laurent Perrier first-half net profit 7.9 millio euros, down 23.9 percent.

SAINT-GOBAIN:

Saint-Gobain decided to propose the renewal of the Director’s term of office of Mr. Pierre-André de Chalendar

JCDECAUX:

JC Decaux renewed long-term partnership with Telstra to reinvent the payphone in Australia.

ELIS SA:

Elis successfully priced a Schuldschein private placement.

FIGEAC AERO SA:

Figeac Aero published its first half results.

