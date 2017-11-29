French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 29

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.6 percent by 0710 GMT.

AIR FRANCE KLM:

Air France KLM announced a partnership with India’s Jet Airways.

EURAZEO:

French investment company Eurazeo has agreed to buy a 30 percent stake in Rhone, a private equity firm set up by former Goldman Sachs and Lazard bankers, in a deal which Eurazeo said would boost its earnings.

NORTH KOREA:

North Korea said it had successfully tested a powerful new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that put all of the U.S. mainland within range, declaring it had achieved its long-held goal of becoming a nuclear power.

PHILIPS:

Dutch healthcare technology company intends sells a stake of about 12 percent in Philips Lighting, reflecting around 17.1 million shares worth over 560 million euros.

SMCP:

French fashion group SMCP reported higher third-quarter sales on Wednesday, in its first set of published revenue figures since the company listed on the stock market last month.

SOCIETE GENERALE:

France’s third-largest listed bank ruled out acquisitions in Russia, where the banking sector is going through a wave of consolidation, but it is betting on a stronger economy to grow revenue by more than 11 percent a year there until 2020.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....