French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 8

PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.1 percent by 0721 GMT.

ABN AMRO:

Dutch bank ABN Amro reported a surprise 11 percent rise in third-quarter net profit at 673 million euros ($780.3 million) on Wednesday, as its loan book grew while expenses fell.

CREDIT AGRICOLE:

French bank Credit Agricole’s underlying profit fell in the third quarter, hit by a slump in market trading revenue and weakness in domestic retail banking.

HERMES:

Luxury handbag specialist Hermes on Wednesday said comparable sales in the third quarter rose 11.3 percent from a year earlier, with revenues picking up in its smaller perfumes and scarves units while demand from Asia stayed strong.

NATIXIS:

Investment bank Natixis said on Tuesday its third-quarter net income had increased by 29 percent, as a strong rise in asset management and insurance sales helped offset a weaker environment for trading.

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC/IGE+XAO:

Schneider Electric said it had agreed to buy IGE+XAO, a French software group with a current market capitalisation of around 164 million euros.

SOLVAY:

Solvay posted Q3 results and said it was on track to meet its 2017 financial targets.

UBISOFT:

French video games maker Ubisoft said on Tuesday it had beaten its sales target in July-September and was confident about the coming quarters given strong demand for its latest games.

