French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 9

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were flat at 0709 GMT.

AIRBUS:

Airbus sold 24 aircraft and delivered 63 in October, leaving it well behind rival Boeing in the hunt for new orders going into next week’s Dubai Airshow, but on course to reach its recently softened target of 700 deliveries for the year.

AIR FRANCE KLM:

Airline reported growth in October traffic.

ARCELORMITTAL:

ArcelorMittal announced on Wednesday that its consortium will continue discussions with European Commission on the acquisition of Ilva.

BPOST:

Bpost reported on Wednesday an operating income (revenues) for Q3 up at 647.6 million euros.

LAGARDERE:

Lagardere confirmed its 2017 EBIT growth target as it reported Q3 revenues.

NEXITY:

Nexity said that shareholder New Port had trimmed its stake in the company.

PSA:

Opel said on Thursday that it will shift its entire model lineup onto PSA Group’s architecture faster than previously planned, as the Peugeot maker pursues 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion) in savings from its acquisition of the loss-making German brand.

TOTAL:

Total said on Wednesday it has acquired the upstream LNG interests of Engie for around $1.5 billion, in a deal which is set to make it the world’s second largest player in the LNG market.

