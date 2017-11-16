French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on November 16

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.3 percent by 0703 GMT.

BOUYGUES:

French conglomerate Bouygues reported a 37 percent jump in nine-month operating profits, helped by a robust performance at its telecoms arm - which raised its forecasts - and by improving trends in the construction market in France.

FRENCH UNEMPLOYMENT:

France’s unemployment rate rose to 9.7 percent in the third quarter, from 9.5 percent in the previous quarter, data published by the INSEE national statistics office on Thursday.

ILIAD:

French telecoms group Iliad - in fierce competition with bigger rivals such as Orange and Bouygues - posted higher third quarter revenues as it won more subscribers.

KBC:

Belgian financial group KBC on Thursday reported a better-than-expected net profit in the third quarter, as it kept costs low and income from its insurance activities was higher because of the release of some provisions in Belgium.

NN:

Dutch insurer NN Group on Thursday reported a better-than-expected 35 percent rise in third-quarter core profit to 431 million euros ($507.7 million), helped by its acquisition of smaller Dutch rival Delta Lloyd and higher sales.

SODEXO:

French facilities management and vouchers group Sodexo said on Thursday that its cost reduction plan was on track, and expressed confidence in its ability to accelerate sales growth in the current fiscal year.

SPIE:

Spie announced on Wednesday it acquired Alewijnse Retail in the Netherlands.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....