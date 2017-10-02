French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 2

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.2 percent by 0603 GMT.

AIR FRANCE

An Air France flight from Paris to Los Angeles made an emergency landing in eastern Canada on Saturday after one of its four engines sustained “serious damage” over the Atlantic, the airline said.

BIC

Ballpoint pens and razor maker BIC cut its 2017 sales forecast on Friday, blaming a worse than expected performance in the United States and weak Latin American markets.

CGG:

The creditors of debt-ridden oil services group CGG , have accepted CGG’s chapter 11 bankruptcy plan, CGG said on Monday, in what could form one of the biggest restructurings that France has seen in recent years.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

Italy solved one of its remaining banking headaches on Friday as France’s Credit Agricole agreed to take over three small ailing banks for 130 million euros ($153 million).

EUROPEAN UNION

German Chancellor Angela Merkel faced pressure at the weekend to embrace ideas by French President Emmanuel Macron in a passionate appeal for closer European cooperation and push back in looming coalition talks against parties critical of them.

FRENCH ELECTRICITY MARKET

The share of French residential clients who have moved to market-based electricity tariffs rose by 6.7 percent in the second quarter of the year to 5.2 million sites, French energy market regulator CRE said on Friday.

ATTACK IN MARSEILLE:

Two women were stabbed to death and their assailant shot dead by a soldier in the southern French port city of Marseille on Sunday in what officials described as a “likely terrorist act”.

KAUFMAN & BROAD

Property developer and builder Kaufman & Broad reported on Friday 9 month adjusted EBIT of 80.6 million euros compared with 70.9 million euros over 9 months in 2016.

M6:

Nicolas de Tavernost, head of French TV group M6, told Les Echos newspaper that M6 wanted to “double the results” at its RTL division.

RESILUX

Belgian packaging company Resilux announced on Friday the acquisition of PET recycling activity “Poly Recycling” in Switzerland

SUEZ

Suez announced the finalisation of its GE Water takeover as well as announcing several new industrial water contracts.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM), VIVENDI

Telecom Italia (TIM) said on Friday it had no obligation to notify the Italian government of ownership changes, control or availability of its network, after Rome launched a probe on the phone incumbent.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....