French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 23

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS:

Airbus’s coup in buying a $6 billion Canadian jetliner project for a dollar stunned investors and took the spotlight off a growing ethics row last week, but internal disarray has raised questions over how smoothly it can implement the deal.

AIR FRANCE KLM:

Air France KLM has struck a pensions scheme deal for its KLM pilot and cabin staff unions, in changes that the airline said would have a 311 million euros ($366 million) impact in the third quarter.

DBV TECHNOLOGIES:

DBV Technologies SA, said on Friday its peanut allergy treatment did not meet the main goal in a highly anticipated late-stage study, sending its U.S.-listed shares sharply down.

EDF:

French state-controlled power utility EDF has delayed the restart of its 900-megawatt (MW) St. Laurent 2 nuclear reactor by five days until Nov. 2, a notice on power grid operator RTE’s website showed on Saturday.

ENGIE/TOTAL:

Engie has started talks with Total over possibly selling its liquefied natural gas business to Total, reported French financial newsletter La Lettre de l‘Expansion.

ICADE:

Icade reported on Friday a consolidated revenue at end of September up to 1.15 billion euros.

UMICORE:

Umicore announced on Friday the sale of large area coatings activity to Vital.

VIVENDI:

Telecom Italia announced on Friday approval of a joint-venture with Vivendi’s Canal+.

